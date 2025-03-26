Wren Baker Announces Ross Hodge as the Men's Basketball Coach
West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced Ross Hodge as the men’s basketball coach Wednesday afternoon.
“Ross Hodge is a proven winner and leader who has demonstrated success at every stop of his career,” Baker said. “He has won more than 80% of his games as a head coach while establishing himself as one of the best defensive minds in college basketball. His teams play with toughness and grit and Mountaineer Nation will love the passion his players have for the game. More importantly, Ross is an incredible person and family man. His wife, Shelly, along with their children, Emery and Reed, will be great assets to our community and state. Please join me in welcoming the Hodge Family to Almost Heaven!”
Hodge went 46-23 last two season at North Texas, and the Mean Green are not done yet. Hodge and is squad knocked off Oklahoma State in Stillwater Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the NIT.
“It is with great honor and humility that I accept the head men’s basketball coaching position at West Virginia University,” Hodge said. “I have such respect for the toughness, grit and pride of the people of West Virginia, and my hope is that we can reflect that with how our team competes on the court. I understand the great responsibility of continuing the tradition of Mountaineer Basketball and sincerely appreciate the trust and belief of Wren Baker, Presidents Gee and Benson and the rest of the administration.
“We loved our time in Denton and the many meaningful relationships we established over the last eight years. We are forever grateful for the opportunity afforded to us by Jared Mosley.
“We believe we have everything we need to be successful and to challenge for Big 12 championships and look forward to competing against the best coaches and best teams in the country. Shelly, Emery, Reed and I can’t wait to meet all of you.”
The Dallas Texas native started his head coaching journey in the JUCO Ranks, compiling a 146-24 overall record with stints at Paris JC and Midland College.
