WVU and Wake Forest Set Two-Year Neutral Court Series Starting in Charleston
It's officially official. West Virginia and Wake Forest have agreed to a two-year series in men's basketball over the next two seasons. Both games will take place on a neutral court in each program's home state. This year's game will be held on December 6, 2025, at the Charleston Coliseum, while next year's game will be played at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the date to be announced later on.
“We are thrilled to be able to play a really good Wake Forest team in front of our fans in southern West Virginia," head coach Ross Hodge said in a press release. "It’s been a long time since the men’s basketball team played in Charleston, and when we were presented with this two-game neutral site series against Wake Forest, it certainly made sense for us. As we continue to build our nonconference schedule, this is a quality opponent from the ACC, and I know our fans will be excited and be there to support us.”
WVU athletic director Wren Baker also commented on the series.
“With the great college basketball tradition that these two schools have, the series promises to be one of the best early-season non-conference matchups for the next two years. Southern West Virginia is an important part of Mountaineer Nation, and we are excited and looking forward to bringing this great matchup to Charleston. Even though the two games will be on a neutral court, the passionate fan bases of each school will provide the intensity and atmosphere of postseason play. By facilitating this two-game series, the Gazelle Group has provided a win for the fans of Wake Forest and West Virginia.”
