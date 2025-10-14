Mountaineers Now

WVU Basketball Tip-Off Times and Television Released

The Mountaineers will be featured on three separate networks and two different streaming services

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University basketball
West Virginia University basketball / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference and the West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced tip-off times and television and streaming designations for the men’s basketball program.

Mountaineer fans will get their first glimpse of the 117th edition of the WVU basketball team in an exhibition game against Wheeling on Sunday, Oct. 26 at the Hope Coliseum with tip-off set for 4:00 p.m. EST.

The regulars season tips off Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m. versus Mount St. Mary’s with the action streaming on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers will compete in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic with an opening round matchup against Clemson on Friday Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and either Georgia or Xavier on Sunday Nov. 23

Big 12 action begins on the road against Iowa State Friday, Jan. 2. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held March 10-14 in Kansas City, Missouri and broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks.

WVU 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 26 Wheeling (exhibition)

Nov. 4 Mount St. Mary’s / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN+

Nov. 6 Campbell / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN+

Nov. 9 Lehigh / 3:00 p.m. / ESPN+

Nov. 13 Pitt / 6:00 p.m. / FS1

Nov. 17 Lafayette / 7:00 p.m. ESPN+

Nov. 21 Clemson / 6:30 p.m. / ESPN2 (Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic / Charleston, SC)

Nov. 23 Georgia or Xavier / 1:00 or 3:30 p.m. / ESPN (Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic / Charleston, SC)

Nov. 30 Mercyhurst / 3:00 p.m. / ESPN+

Dec. 3 Coppin State / 7:00 p.m. ESPN+

Dec. 6 Wake Forest / 6:00 p.m. EST / ESPN2 (Charleston Coliseum / Charleston, WV)

Dec. 9 Little Rock / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN+

Dec. 13 Ohio State / 8:00 p.m. / ESPNU (Cleveland Hoops Showdown / Cleveland, OH)

Dec. 22 Mississippi Valley State / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN+

Jan. at 2 Iowa State / 9:00 p.m. / ESPN2

Jan. 6 Cincinnati / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN2

Jan. 10 Kansas / 12:00 p.m. / FOX or FS1

Jan. 13 at Houston / 8:30 p.m. / FS1

Jan. 17 Colorado / 6:30 p.m. / CBS SN

Jan. 21 at Arizona State / 9:00 p.m. / Peacock

Jan. 24 at Arizona / 2:00 p.m. / CBS

Jan. 27 Kansas State / 8:30 p.m. / FS1

Jan. 31 Baylor / 4:00 p.m. / ESPN2

Feb. 5 at Cincinnati / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN2

Feb. 8 Texas Tech / 1:00 p.m. / FOX

Feb. 14 at UCF / 6:00 p.m. / FS1

Feb. 18 Utah / 8:30 p.m. / FS1

Feb. 21 at TCU / 5:30 p.m. / Peacock

Feb. 24 at Oklahoma State / 7:00 p.m. / CBS SN

Feb. 28 BYU / 5:30 p.m. / FOX

Mar. 3 at Kansas State / 8:00 p.m. / ESPN+

Mar. 6 UCF / 8:00 p.m. / CBS SN

Mar. 10-14 The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Scott Frost Touched by WVU’s Unexpected Tribute to Late Coach Shawn Clark

West Virginia's Two Young Quarterbacks to Get 'Majority of Reps' This Week

Between The Eers: Why WVU Can't Afford to Build Through the Transfer Portal

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball