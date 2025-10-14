WVU Basketball Tip-Off Times and Television Released
On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference and the West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced tip-off times and television and streaming designations for the men’s basketball program.
Mountaineer fans will get their first glimpse of the 117th edition of the WVU basketball team in an exhibition game against Wheeling on Sunday, Oct. 26 at the Hope Coliseum with tip-off set for 4:00 p.m. EST.
The regulars season tips off Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m. versus Mount St. Mary’s with the action streaming on ESPN+.
The Mountaineers will compete in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic with an opening round matchup against Clemson on Friday Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and either Georgia or Xavier on Sunday Nov. 23
Big 12 action begins on the road against Iowa State Friday, Jan. 2. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.
The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held March 10-14 in Kansas City, Missouri and broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks.
WVU 2025-26 Schedule
Oct. 26 Wheeling (exhibition)
Nov. 4 Mount St. Mary’s / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN+
Nov. 6 Campbell / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN+
Nov. 9 Lehigh / 3:00 p.m. / ESPN+
Nov. 13 Pitt / 6:00 p.m. / FS1
Nov. 17 Lafayette / 7:00 p.m. ESPN+
Nov. 21 Clemson / 6:30 p.m. / ESPN2 (Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic / Charleston, SC)
Nov. 23 Georgia or Xavier / 1:00 or 3:30 p.m. / ESPN (Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic / Charleston, SC)
Nov. 30 Mercyhurst / 3:00 p.m. / ESPN+
Dec. 3 Coppin State / 7:00 p.m. ESPN+
Dec. 6 Wake Forest / 6:00 p.m. EST / ESPN2 (Charleston Coliseum / Charleston, WV)
Dec. 9 Little Rock / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN+
Dec. 13 Ohio State / 8:00 p.m. / ESPNU (Cleveland Hoops Showdown / Cleveland, OH)
Dec. 22 Mississippi Valley State / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN+
Jan. at 2 Iowa State / 9:00 p.m. / ESPN2
Jan. 6 Cincinnati / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN2
Jan. 10 Kansas / 12:00 p.m. / FOX or FS1
Jan. 13 at Houston / 8:30 p.m. / FS1
Jan. 17 Colorado / 6:30 p.m. / CBS SN
Jan. 21 at Arizona State / 9:00 p.m. / Peacock
Jan. 24 at Arizona / 2:00 p.m. / CBS
Jan. 27 Kansas State / 8:30 p.m. / FS1
Jan. 31 Baylor / 4:00 p.m. / ESPN2
Feb. 5 at Cincinnati / 7:00 p.m. / ESPN2
Feb. 8 Texas Tech / 1:00 p.m. / FOX
Feb. 14 at UCF / 6:00 p.m. / FS1
Feb. 18 Utah / 8:30 p.m. / FS1
Feb. 21 at TCU / 5:30 p.m. / Peacock
Feb. 24 at Oklahoma State / 7:00 p.m. / CBS SN
Feb. 28 BYU / 5:30 p.m. / FOX
Mar. 3 at Kansas State / 8:00 p.m. / ESPN+
Mar. 6 UCF / 8:00 p.m. / CBS SN
Mar. 10-14 The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
