Sun Belt Plans to Invite Louisiana Tech After Upcoming Meeting
After 12 years in Conference USA, Louisiana Tech appears headed for a new home.
The Sun Belt will hold a meeting Monday that is expected to end with the league inviting the Bulldogs to join, according to a Friday evening report from ESPN's Pete Thamel that cited the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, Va.
If issued and accepted, the invitation would end a decade-long association between Louisiana Tech and its frequently fluctuating current conference.
The Bulldogs have played major college football on and off since 1975, and have in that time called four different conferences home: the Southland Conference, Big West, WAC and Conference USA. Its basketball teams—including its two-time national champion women's squad—have spent time in those four leagues as well as the long-defunct American South Conference.
Louisiana Tech's football team made its first bowl game in four years in 2024, while neither basketball team has made an NCAA tournament since 2011.
In the Sun Belt, the Bulldogs will reunite with rivals such as Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss.