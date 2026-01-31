WVU Bubble Watch: Every Result That Matters for the Mountaineers This Weekend
Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers have a bunch of work to do before they are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and are considered a team worthy of making the 68-team field.
Their non-conference losses to Xavier and Wake Forest are weighing down their resume, which has afforded them very little wiggle room in Big 12 play. Fortunately, through the first three games, the Mountaineers' only three losses are to top-10 teams, all of which came on the road. Not to mention, had WVU held on to beat Clemson and Ohio State, they'd be in a much better situation at 16-5.
The record is what it is, and from this point forward, the Mountaineers have to continue to protect home floor while stealing a couple of games on the road to give themselves a shot of hearing their name called on Selection Sunday.
Every Saturday morning, we will publish a new "bubble watch" article, catered to WVU fans. It will give you an idea of which teams you'll want to check in on, scoreboard watch, and who to pull for. If WVU were to completely fall out of the mix, then of course, there would be no point in doing the weekly story. Here's to hoping they keep things interesting down the stretch.
With the help of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, we will use his tournament projection as our guide for which teams we will pay attention to.
This week's Bubble Watch
Last Four Byes
Wisconsin: vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Miami: vs. Cal, 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network
UCLA: vs. Indiana, 5 p.m. ET on Peacock
Ohio State: at Wisconsin, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Last Four In
USC: vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m. ET on Peacock
New Mexico: at San Jose State, 10 p.m. ET on CBSSN
Indiana: at UCLA, 5 p.m. ET on Peacock
Texas: at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2
First Four Out
Virginia Tech: vs. Duke, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
Santa Clara: at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Seton Hall: vs. Marquette, 12 p.m. ET on Peacock
TCU: at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET on TNT/truTV
Next Four Out
Missouri: vs. Mississippi State, 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network
Cal: at Miami, 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Stanford: at Florida State, 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network
George Mason: at St. Bonaventure, 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
Next
VCU: W 89-75 vs. Loyola on Friday
Butler: vs. Georgetown, 12 p.m. ET on TNT
South Florida: at Temple, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Boise State: L 69-86 to Grand Canyon on Friday.
