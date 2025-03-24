WVU Coaching Search: Niko Medved, Colorado State Eliminated in Controversial Ending
For the most part, March Madness hasn't been as chaotic as it typically is. There haven't been upsets or buzzer-beaters, but West Virginia head coaching candidate Niko Medved experienced both in his two games in the NCAA Tournament.
On Friday, the Colorado State Rams were one of just a handful of teams to pull off a notable upset, taking down No. 5 seed Memphis, 78-70.
And then, Sunday evening, Medved and the Rams had quite the swing of emotions in the game's final seconds against No. 4 seed Maryland. Jalen Lake drained a three-pointer with six seconds on the clock to give Colorado State a one-point lead. Maryland brought the ball up the floor and called a timeout to set up a play.
Freshman Derik Queen caught the inbound pass at the top of the key, powered his way to the lower left block, and banked in the game-winning shot as time expired for the win. The shot has become a controversial topic on social media because of Queen potentially traveling before putting the shot up.
"I haven't seen the video yet. It's going to be hard for me to watch. I'm sure I will at some point. I don't know. Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't," Medved said in his postgame interview. "But it doesn't matter; they didn't call one. They never go back and change the call."
Despite the loss, Niko Medved proved that he is more than deserving of a serious look by West Virginia for the head coaching job. However, Minnesota is also expected to be in play to land the Minneapolis native.
