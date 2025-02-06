Mountaineers Now

WVU G Sencire Harris Bothered with Injury in Final Minutes of TCU Game

West Virginia starting guard was not on the floor in a crucial moment Wednesday night.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Noah Reynolds (21) drives to the basket as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sencire Harris (10) defends during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Noah Reynolds (21) drives to the basket as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sencire Harris (10) defends during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
For the final eight minutes of Wednesday night's game against the TCU Horned Frogs, West Virginia was without starting guard Sencire Harris. According to WVU play-by-play caller Tony Caridi, Harris suffered an ankle injury, which is why Darian DeVries didn't have his best defender on the floor in crunch time.

As expected, DeVries didn't have much information on the injury and stated, "I'm not exactly sure what he has. We'll see when we get done here," when asked by Caridi in his postgame radio interview.

There's no guarantee that if Harris was on the floor in those final eight minutes, it would have produced a different outcome, but it would have certainly helped to have your best on-ball defender on the floor.

Harris finished the game with six points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes of play. Considering how extremely limited West Virginia is with an eight-man rotation, they can't afford any more injuries. Center Eduardo Andre had a scary moment in the game as well, hobbling off the court with what looked like a calf or lower leg injury, but he was able to return and finish out the game just fine.

West Virginia will have today and tomorrow to rest and recover before returning to the floor against Utah on Saturday evening inside the WVU Coliseum

