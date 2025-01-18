WVU Reveals Throwback Uniforms Ahead of Iowa State Game
For the first time in several years, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be wearing a set of throwback uniforms. This was made known in the press release several months ago when "Jerry West Day" was scheduled for this Saturday.
The Mountaineers will be wearing jerseys and shorts that are very similar to the uniform that Jerry West wore from 1958-60. Moments ago, a first look at the uniforms was released on social media.
All Saturday long, West Virginia will pay tribute to "The Logo," who passed away this past summer. In three seasons with the Mountaineers, the Chelyan, WV native totaled 2,309 points, 1,240 rebounds, and 261 assists. He was selected by the Minneapolis Lakers with the 2nd overall pick in the 1960 draft.
In 14 years with the Lakers, West was a 14X all-star, NBA champion (1972), Finals MVP, and a 5X member of the All-Defense team. After his playing days and a short yet successful stint as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, West served as the GM of the Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies and as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
West Virginia and Iowa State will throw the ball up in the air at 5 p.m. EST. The action will be available to stream on ESPN+.
