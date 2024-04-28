Devin Carter Signs with the Panthers
West Virginia University wide receiver Devin Carter signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.
Carter spent one season at WVU and finished the year with 27 receptions for a team-high 501 yards and two touchdowns. He hauled in a season-high six receptions for 90 yards in the season opener at Penn State a racked up a season-best 116 receiving yards at Houston.
Prior to West Virginia, the Clayton, North Carolina, native spent five seasons at North Carolina State where he hauled in 118 passes for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a redshirt freshman he racked up a career-high 140 receiving yards against Boston College and set a career-best seven receptions as a redshirt junior versus Wake Forest.
Carter finished his collegiate career with 144 receptions for 2,407 yards and 12 touchdowns.