Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The NFC South title is on the line when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
The Bucs dropped their fourth-straight game last week to fall to 1-7 in their last eight, and the Panthers continued their up-and-down ways with a loss to the Seahawks.
But none of that matters heading to Week 18.
The Panthers won a back-and-forth affair two weeks ago in the first matchup. Who will win and take the division crown on Saturday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 18.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Panthers +3 (-112)
- Buccaneers -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +130
- Buccaneers: -155
Total
- 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Panthers vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 3
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Seahawks record: 8-8
- Panthers record: 7-9
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The Panthers are 9-7 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers are 5-11 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 9-7 in the Panthers' games this season.
- The OVER is 8-8 in the Buccaneers' games this season.
- The Panthers are 4-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Buccaneers are 1-6 against the spread at home this season.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Tershawn Wharton – questionable
- Robert Rochell – questionable
- Claudin Cherelus – questionable
- Ja’Tavion Sanders – out
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Anthony Nelson – questionable
- Tristan Wirfs – questionable
- Hasson Reddick – questionable
- Jamel Dean – questionable
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch
Baker Mayfield, Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield has one last chance to redeem himself in Tampa Bay this season.
Mayfield and the Bucs were riding high after starting the season 3-0 and going 6-1 through their first seven games. Their only losses were to the Eagles and in Detroit, but it was all downhill from there.
Tampa Bay has faded in the second half of the season, and Mayfield hasn’t fared so well himself. He’s thrown as many touchdowns as interceptions in the last seven games, and the lone win came by three points against the lowly Cardinals.
We’ll see if Mayfield can lead the Bucs to victory to grab the NFC South title.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
We saw a 23-20 final score in the first meeting with the total set at 44, and we’re getting a 44.5 total in the Week 18 matchup on a shortened week.
Both teams have trended to the under as of late, with each offense drying up. The Panthers have scored 50 points in their last three games, all of which went under the total, with the Bucs putting up 37 in the last two weeks.
Neither side should be willing to take too many risks in such an important game, which should lead to another low-scoring contest for the division crown.
Pick: Under 44.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
