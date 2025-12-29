Five Power Four Defenders Who Could Be on West Virginia's Radar in Transfer Portal
Transfer portal recruiting is about to get hectic and in a hurry.
A flurry of names will officially enter on January 2nd when the portal opens, and for a two-week span, schools will be trying hold onto their current roster while speed dating with portal options.
We've discussed some quarterback, running back, and wide receiver options for West Virginia. But what about defensive players? Here are five for you to get familiar with.
EDGE Solomon Williams (Texas A&M)
Height: 6'1" Weight: 250
A former top-300 recruit, who picked the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC, and several others. During his two years in College Station, Williams primarily served in a backup role where he totaled 11 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.
Eligibility remaining: Three years.
LB Christian Alliegro (Wisconsin)
Height: 6'4" Weight: 247
The soon-to-be former Badger has been a very productive starting linebacker over the past two seasons in Madison, tallying 115 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two passes defended. He will garner a ton of interest.
Eligibility remaining: One year.
LB Wendell Gregory (Oklahoma State)
Height: 6'3" Weight: 255
Gregory began his career at South Carolina, where he appeared in just two games. This past season in Stillwater, he moved into a starting role and posted 27 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defended, and one forced fumble.
Eligibility remaining: Three years.
LB Tavion Wallace (Arkansas)
Height: 6'1" Weight: 239
Wallace played in nine games as a true freshman this past season, primarily on special teams. The former four-star recruit also had offers from Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, and a number of others coming out of Appling County High School in Georgia.
Eligibility remaining: Three years.
CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin)
Height: 5'10" Weight: 191
Here's a name you're probably all familiar with at this point. Geimere is the older brother of WVU incoming freshman running back Amari Latimer. He played for Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State for two years, one of which was with Zac Alley on staff. A ton of connections and addresses are an obvious need. Would be surprised if WVU isn't seriously in the mix, if not the ultimate destination.
Eligibility remaining: One year.
