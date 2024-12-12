A Look at Which Jax State Players WVU Could Target in the Transfer Portal
Now that West Virginia has a coach in place, they can begin to hit the ground running on the recruiting trail, specifically in the transfer portal. The first place we'll look, of course, is Jacksonville State. There are three former Gamecocks currently in the portal that Rich Rodriguez may consider bringing with him to Morgantown.
More names could be added to this list once others make a decision on their future.
LB Reginald Hughes
Hughes finished the regular season with 83 tackles and led all of Conference-USA in sacks with 4.5. He started his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College and then transferred to Ole Miss, playing two years there before making the move to Jax State. He's already received offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Houston, Iowa State, Michigan State, and Mississippi State.
S Zechariah Poyser
Poyser is going to be one of the most recruited players in the entire transfer portal. He's likely going to be named a Freshman All-American after posting 75 tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. Just about every school has already been in touch with him and he has visits set up with Auburn, Florida, and LSU. Poyser does have a tight relationship with some of the assistants at Jax State and if they follow Rodriguez to Morgantown, there's a chance he takes a visit.
S Tee Denson
Denson has spent time at the Power Four level as well, playing at Purdue and Kansas State before transferring to Jacksonville State. In eight games this season, Denson has recorded 17 tackles and one pass breakup. While he may not be in contention for a starting job, he could be a valuable depth piece for a defense that's been extremely thin in the secondary the last handful of years. The two players listed above are more likely for WVU.
