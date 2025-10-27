A Surprise No-Show: Jimmori Robinson Didn’t Log a Snap for West Virginia vs. TCU
One of the things that is being overlooked from this past weekend's West Virginia football game is that senior bandit Jimmori Robinson did not log a single snap on defense or special teams.
Robinson was never listed on the Mountaineers' injury report throughout the week or on gameday, meaning this was a coach's decision to not put him in. Instead, defensive coordinator Zac Alley used a trio of Braden Siders, MarShon Oxley, and Curtis Jones Jr., who combined for six tackles and two tackles for loss.
Robinson was one of the most coveted pass rushers in the transfer portal last offseason, and at the time of his commitment, it felt like a massive get for West Virginia's defense. He ended the 2024 season with 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks en route to being named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
Through four games with the Mountaineers, Robinson has yet to be the impact player the coaching staff thought he would be. He's logged just two tackles and is still in search of his first sack and tackle for loss. On top of not getting home to the quarterback, Robinson hasn't been able to generate much pressure either, totaling just four pressures in four games. Last season, albeit at a lower level, he was averaging four pressures per game.
Alley told reporters a week ago that Robinson was still getting caught up to speed, learning the defense and his assignments, which in large part is due to the NCAA delaying the decision on his eligibility and then having to take his case to the courts. Robinson was not able to participate in practice until the District Judge made the ruling that he and his three teammates were able to play. Still, this deep into the season, his production has been underwhelming to say the least.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez may get asked about this this evening during his radio show, but if not, potentially tomorrow afternoon during his weekly press conference.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia’s Exhibition Hinted at How Deep Ross Hodge Might Go This Season
Odds Released for West Virginia's Road Matchup Against No. 22 Houston
MAILBAG: Scotty Fox's Future, New Hope, Portal Talk, Hoops Expectations + More
Ross Hodge Gives an Assessment of the Win Against Wheeling and His First 'Country Roads' Experience