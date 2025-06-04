Beanie Bishop Suggests One Change Should Be Made to the Backyard Brawl
This September, West Virginia and Pitt will meet for the final time on the football field until 2029, unless the two schools can somehow find a way to bridge the current three-year gap in the series. It would take some shuffling of the non-conference schedule and possible cancellation fees, unless the SEC goes to nine conference games and Alabama agrees to drop the home-and-home with WVU.
On Tuesday, former Mountaineer and current Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop was asked about the Backyard Brawl and if it's a game that should be played every year.
“Yeah, for sure. Just like every other rivalry. It’s hatred. You don’t have no respect for those guys," Bishop said. "I really don’t even like seeing their coaches and players out here watching us practice, but I’m kind of outnumbered. I don’t think it should be week 2, week 3. I think it should be part of rivalry week. They should move it toward the end of the season like everybody else. Ohio State-Michigan, they play at the end of the year. All of the rivalry games are at the end of the year, so why not make ours the end of the year instead of the beginning of the season?”
Not only do I agree with Beanie here that the Brawl should be played annually, but it should be moved to November. Although the intensity of the rivalry is still there, it does feel weird that it takes place in September.
For that to happen, though, the Big 12 Conference would need to change its scheduling rules. The league does not allow non-conference games in November, unlike the SEC and some other leagues. This wouldn't be that difficult of a rule change since it is self-governing, and dates for the league portion of the schedule aren't decided years in advance like non-conference opponents are.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Beanie Bishop stomps and wipes feet on Pitt Logo Following Steelers Practice
Ofri Naveh Follows Former West Virginia Coach to New School
Is This the Year WVU's Aaron Beasley, Jim Carlen Get Into the Hall of Fame?
West Virginia's Updated Odds to Win the College World Series Are Shocking