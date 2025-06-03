West Virginia's Updated Odds to Win the College World Series Are Shocking
West Virginia was one of the nine teams to go a perfect 3-0 in regionals over the weekend, but was one of just three teams that won all three games against power conference opponents. Duke and UTSA were the others.
Despite setting a program record in wins, earning an outright Big 12 regular season title, and being one of a few teams that truly had to work their way through the regional and did so unscathed, the oddsmakers still aren't huge believers in the Mountaineers.
According to the folks over at DraftKings, West Virginia has the 15th-best odds to win the College World Series of the 16 teams remaining. Yes, much of this has to do with who they are facing in supers, LSU, who is arguably one of the most talented teams left in the field, but still, the Mountaineers deserve a little more love.
LSU did lose a game to Little Rock, the only team that entered the NCAA Tournament with a losing record, and found themselves down 5-1 to the Trojans in the winner-takes-all game on Monday before brewing up a come-from-behind win. If Little Rock can put a scare into LSU, you'd think the Big 12 regular season champ could do the same thing.
Full odds (via DraftKings)
LSU +330, Arkansas +380, Tennessee +500, North Carolina +700, Auburn +1000, Oregon State +1100, Florida State +1200, Coastal Carolina +1500, UCLA +1700, Duke +2000, Louisville +2500, Arizona +3500, Miami +3500, UTSA +3500, West Virginia +6000, Murray State +12000.
