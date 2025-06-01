Pat Narduzzi Expects WVU Fans to be 'Less Liquored Up' for 2025 Backyard Brawl
Earlier this week, it was announced that the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pitt would kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
Many West Virginia fans are upset that this isn't going to be a night game, but nonetheless, it'll be a rowdy atmosphere as always. Well, maybe not everyone is expecting that.
On Saturday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi sounded grateful for the game not teeing up under the lights during a radio appearance on 93.7 The Fan.
“They’ll probably be less liquored up. Probably less likely to throw a full beer can at you on the field. Hopefully, they’ll still be interested in drinking it first and can maybe empty one.”
Really??? Taking a shot at the fans for something that's never happened? Come on, Pat. There's never a reported incident of a beer can being thrown at Narduzzi. It's also not the first time he's said something untrue about WVU fans.
Also, it may not be a 7 p.m. kick, but I think Narduzzi is underestimating what this fan base can do out in the tailgates. It wouldn't matter if they kicked off at noon or 7 a.m., WVU fans will show up to the tailgate, get the party going, and carry that energy with them into the stadium.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia in Good Positioning for JUCO DB Transfer Who's Nearing Decision
Curt Cignetti Jokes About Most of Indiana's Money Going to Darian DeVries' Roster
Son of Former Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Locks In Visit to West Virginia
Big 12, WWE to Bring Friday Night SmackDown to Big 12 Markets During 2025 Season