Beanie Bishop Picks Off Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers Twice in Primetime
Wouldn't you know it? A West Virginia Mountaineer can perform on national TV...a former one that is.
What a night cornerback Beanie Bishop had in the Pittsburgh Steelers' dominating Sunday Night Football win over the New York Jets. Bishop recorded the first interception of his NFL career against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers on a throw over the middle in the first half when the game was still tight.
Midway through the third quarter, Bishop was at it again, collecting his second interception of Rodgers on the night in a crazy play.
Watching it live or for the first time, you're probably thinking, wow, Beanie got really lucky there that the ball just happened to bounce up in the air in his direction. But if you watch the slow-motion replay, you can see Bishop actually deflected the ball before it reaches Garrett Wilson where it gets tipped again.
Somehow, Bishop, a consensus All-American, went undrafted last spring and through the first two months of the season he's making everyone who passed on him pay. In seven games this season, Bishop has tallied 20 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and a QB hit.
Beanie and the Steelers will be on primetime TV once again next week as the host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
