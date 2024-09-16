Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas
It has been an uneasy start to the season for the West Virginia Mountaineers, dropping two of its first three games to regional rivals Penn State and Pitt. WVU had a 10-point lead with three minutes and some change in the Backyard Brawl this past weekend but was unable to reach the finish line.
This week, they'll return home to take on a Kansas team that has been equally disappointing dropping two straight games to Illinois and UNLV.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, West Virginia is a 2.5-point favorite with the over/under currently at 57.5
West Virginia Trends
The Mountaineers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games played.
The total has gone OVER in eight of the last 11 West Virginia games.
West Virginia is 8-1 straight up in the last nine meetings against Kansas.
West Virginia has covered the first quarter spread in nine of their last 13 games.
The Mountaineers have hit the first half moneyline in six of their last seven games.
Kansas Trends
The total has gone OVER in six of the last 7 times Kansas has played West Virginia.
The Jayhawks are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five trips to Morgantown.
The total has gone OVER in six of the Jayhawks' last 13 games.
Kansas is 2-9 straight up against West Virginia since WVU joined the Big 12.
