WVU DC Jordan Lesley Deactivates Social Media Following Loss to Pitt
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has been hearing it from the Mountaineer fanbase since the start of the season, but really over these past two weeks. Shortly after Saturday's loss to Pitt Lesley deactivated his Twitter (X) account due to receiving a lot of harsh tweets from the fans.
The fans should have a voice. They are the ones who support this program and make it possible for them to have the things they need in order to be competitive at this level. But there's also going too far with it. You can be upset, frustrated, irritated, you name it, but some things don't need to be said toward another human being especially one with a wife and kids.
Back to the football side of it, in the 49-14 win over FCS opponent UAlbany, WVU allowed over 300 yards in the air. While most believed that to be alarming going into a game against a pass-happy team in Pitt, Lesley didn't seem overly concerned, stating that the issues were fixable.
"I think a little bit of it is trying to do too much. A lot of times you go into a game like this and they think they’ve got to have three picks and they get all these things published about them, PFF grades or whatever it is and it’s like, do what you’re coached to do. It’s simple fixes, it’s easy things. Whether it’s playing the ball in the air, the depth/width, execution of your drop. It’s game two, it’s easy fixes. The sky’s not falling, it’s not panic time. It’s simple little bitty fixes and we’ll get it fixed. I mean, if we’re just going to play two games and shut it down it will make my fall a little easier, but we got a lot of season left.”
On Saturday, the secondary was the issue once again. They gave up a touchdown on 2nd & 30 and no, that's not a typo...it was 2nd & THIRTY. And then allowed the Panthers to march right down the field in the final minute of the game for the eventual game-winning touchdown. Eli Holstein threw for over 300 yards and three scores, continuing a trend of good quarterback play from opposing quarterbacks.
In three games this season, those opposing quarterbacks have combined to go 50/86 for 823 yards 7 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. If that doesn't change soon, a change will need to be made.
