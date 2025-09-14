Between The Eers: West Virginia Found Its Identity in Backyard Brawl Win
Things didn't look great early in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, but West Virginia stormed back from a 10-point deficit to tie Pitt at 24 and eventually go on to win the game in overtime.
Three quarterbacks rotated into the game for the Mountaineers, with Scotty Fox and Jaylen Henderson seeing action to start the second half before Rich Rodriguez turned back to Marchiol. He came through with some big-time throws down the field to Rodney Gallagher, Grayson Barnes, and Cam Vaughn on those two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, proving he can be the guy in this offense. Now, for him, it's about consistency and not reverting back to his performance from a week ago.
West Virginia needed to find an answer at running back with Jahiem White ruled out for the remainder of the season, and did so with Tye Edwards being that guy. He rushed for 141 yards and three scores on 25 carries. He ran hard and through defenders, looking like he could be the bell cow for this offense.
Defensively, Zac Alley drew up another masterful game plan, limiting Pitt's offense to just 46 yards rushing. Before he exited with an injury, he kept the dynamic Desmond Reid in check, not allowing him to break free for an explosive play. His unit kept the game in reach while the offense was searching for those answers that they eventually found.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss the effort and resiliency by Nicco Marchiol, the play of Tye Edwards, and Zac Alley's smothering defense.
