Slight Change to WVU Depth Chart Ahead of Big 12 Opener Against Kansas
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) head to Lawrence (KS) to take on the Kansas Jayhawks to open their Big 12 Conference schedule. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.
The lone change to the depth chart this week is Tye Edwards is listed among possible starters at running back with Clay Ash and Cyncir Bowers. Edwards produced 141 rushing yards with three touchdowns in the 31-24 overtime win against Pitt on Saturday.
OFFENSE
QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty For Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins
RB: Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Tye Edwards
WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh OR Jordan McCants
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay
LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter
BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker
CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
My two cents:
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was not named the starting quarterback after leading three consecutive scoring drives to pull off the comeback overtime win against Pitt on Saturday.
The redshirt junior was sidelined to start the second half as head coach Rich Rodriguez was looking for a spark and sat five series while freshman Scotty Fox Jr. and Jaylen Henderson combined for five drives.
Marchiol returned to the game to lead the Mountaineers to victory, but it did not win him the starting job.
The same can be said about Edwards after becoming the first Mountaineer to hit the 100-yard mark on the season and the first to record three rushing touchdowns since Garrett Greene hit the mark against Cincinnati in ’23.
