Slight Change to WVU Depth Chart Ahead of Big 12 Opener Against Kansas

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez releases the depth chart ahead of the Big 12 opener against Kansas

Christopher Hall

West Virginia celebrates running back Tye Edwards' second touchdown run of the afternoon.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) head to Lawrence (KS) to take on the Kansas Jayhawks to open their Big 12 Conference schedule. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.

The lone change to the depth chart this week is Tye Edwards is listed among possible starters at running back with Clay Ash and Cyncir Bowers. Edwards produced 141 rushing yards with three touchdowns in the 31-24 overtime win against Pitt on Saturday.

OFFENSE

QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty For Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins

RB: Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Tye Edwards

WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh OR Jordan McCants

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay

LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel

BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo

CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter

BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker

CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

My two cents:

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was not named the starting quarterback after leading three consecutive scoring drives to pull off the comeback overtime win against Pitt on Saturday.

The redshirt junior was sidelined to start the second half as head coach Rich Rodriguez was looking for a spark and sat five series while freshman Scotty Fox Jr. and Jaylen Henderson combined for five drives.

Marchiol returned to the game to lead the Mountaineers to victory, but it did not win him the starting job.

The same can be said about Edwards after becoming the first Mountaineer to hit the 100-yard mark on the season and the first to record three rushing touchdowns since Garrett Greene hit the mark against Cincinnati in ’23.

