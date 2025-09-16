Tye Edwards Used His Faith to Persevere in Backyard Brawl
West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards put his name in Backyard Brawl lore with his 143 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the overtime win against Pitt on Saturday.
The West Virginia rushing attack took a hit when junior running back Jahiem White when down with a season-ending injury in the loss to Ohio in week two. It was a major blow for an offense that only put up 10 points in the contest with the lone touchdown coming from a 32-yard touchdown run from White.
“When he went down, I told my brother, ‘I got you, man,’” Edwards said. “He’s number one, I’m number two. Like the jersey numbers, we’re supposed to be that one-two punch. I told him, ‘keep your head up, I got you.”
Sophomore running back Clay Ash was designated the back up behind White on the depth chart and was listed with Diore Hubbard and Cyncir Bowers heading into the matchup with the Panthers.
Edwards, although joined the team in the offseason, was unable to practice with the team due to eligibility issues until late August.
First of all, I always give the glory to the man above,” said Edwards. Without him I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now. I wouldn’t be blessed with abilities if it wasn’t for him. So, even going through that process of being ineligible, I always kept my faith high.”
“I took the not playing, to God’s calling.” Edwards added. “So, I feel like when my names called, whenever you call me, that’s when I’m prepared and ready to display to the world what I’m ready to do.”
Edwards was limited in action in the first two games of the season but got his first carry on the year on the final play of the first quarter. He busted up the middle for 12 yards and the first down, and on his fifth carry of the afternoon matched the total off the right side for his first Mountaineer touchdown.
The redshirt senior fought for his second touchdown on the day in the third quarter to give West Virginia a 14-3 lead at the goal line. Then, gave it everything he had for the game-winning touchdown in overtime from a yard out.
“I believe in the man above, so I feel like as long as you keep him first no matter defense you face, you can make something shake.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Slight Change to WVU Depth Chart Ahead of Big 12 Opener Against Kansas
Rich Rodriguez Stresses the Importance of the Backyard Brawl Win
Future WVU Lineman Ready to 'Run Through a Brick Wall' After Watching Backyard Brawl Win