Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Downplaying the Overreactions from West Virginia's Opener

Discussing the overreactions from WVU's win over Robert Morris.

Schuyler Callihan

The Only Concern from West Virginia's Season Opener
The Only Concern from West Virginia's Season Opener /
In this story:

It was a tale of two halves for the Mountaineers in their season-opening win over Robert Morris. They went to the locker room with a 10-3 lead, largely due to turning the ball over three times.

Despite the score, West Virginia was dominating the game in every phase. If the fumbles never happen, that game is likely out of hand by halftime.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had or seen three fumbles in four play," Rodriguez said in his postgame press conference. "I think that’s what we had. I know we had three straight fumbles. We obviously didn’t play well at all in the first half. West Virginia beating West Virginia. There were some things we did okay, but we weren’t playing like we should have. The second half, it went like it should have. We’ll take the win and learn from it. obviously, there’s a lot of things to fix and clean up. There’s a lot of guys playing for the first time, and there’s a lot of things as a staff to be better in the next week.”

On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss why there shouldn't be a huge level of concern following the 45-3 win over Robert Morris. If the ball security issues get fixed, this team should have the pieces to be competitive and certainly make a bowl game.

If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

Recent Between The Eers episodes:

Wren Baker Finally Cleans Up Shane Lyons' Scheduling Mess for WVU Football

Rich Rodriguez Teases West Virginia's QB Plan for 2025

Reacting to the Jimmori Robinson court ruling

WVU Trolls Pitt Fans for Staying Home for Backyard Brawl

Football season show schedule:

Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays

Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Sunday Morning Thoughts: For a Team with 82 Newcomers, It's Only Up From Here

WVU QB Nicco Marchiol Breaks Silence After Winning Starting Job: 'It Was Earned'

Freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr. Gives WVU Fans Exciting Moment Against Robert Morris

Everything Rich Rodriguez Said Following WVU's Win Over Robert Morris

Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 45, Robert Morris 3

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football