Between The Eers: Downplaying the Overreactions from West Virginia's Opener
It was a tale of two halves for the Mountaineers in their season-opening win over Robert Morris. They went to the locker room with a 10-3 lead, largely due to turning the ball over three times.
Despite the score, West Virginia was dominating the game in every phase. If the fumbles never happen, that game is likely out of hand by halftime.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had or seen three fumbles in four play," Rodriguez said in his postgame press conference. "I think that’s what we had. I know we had three straight fumbles. We obviously didn’t play well at all in the first half. West Virginia beating West Virginia. There were some things we did okay, but we weren’t playing like we should have. The second half, it went like it should have. We’ll take the win and learn from it. obviously, there’s a lot of things to fix and clean up. There’s a lot of guys playing for the first time, and there’s a lot of things as a staff to be better in the next week.”
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss why there shouldn't be a huge level of concern following the 45-3 win over Robert Morris. If the ball security issues get fixed, this team should have the pieces to be competitive and certainly make a bowl game.
