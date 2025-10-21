Between The Eers: Portal Trouble Just a One-Year Thing for WVU?
It's no secret that West Virginia was unable to attract some of the top talent in the transfer portal last offseason, but a lot of that had to do with money and timing. By the time Rich Rodriguez was hired and got his staff in place, it was slim pickings across the board.
Rodriguez admitted during his radio show Monday night that he and his staff may have rushed and panicked when they looked around and saw they had just a couple of offensive linemen on the roster, and as you would expect, linemen are one of the first position groups everyone targets the moment the portal opens. He also noted, "We'll be better positioned financially than we were a year ago. We're in a completely different spot now."
Also, it's probably fair to say Rodriguez knew it would be tough to form a team Big 12 contender in year one, and while he and his staff still tried to get the best players they could, they were not willing to cut corners and skip steps for a group that would have so many new faces, hence why they opted to not spend all of the rev share money last offseason.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I explain further why Mountaineer fans should feel a little better after hearing what Rodriguez had to say about last year's recruiting job and how they will approach and attack this upcoming offseason.
