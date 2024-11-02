MAILBAG: How Warm is Neal Brown's Seat? Nicco Marchiol's Turn? Defensive Changes + More
It's the bye week, but it wasn't necessarily a quiet week for West Virginia football. Head coach Neal Brown relieved defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley of his duties, which opened up a bunch of questions for the team, the staff, and Brown himself.
Let's dive into this week's West Virginia on SI mailbag.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: What do you think we’ll see from the basketball team on Monday and how do you see this game playing out?
A: I'll hold off on my score prediction since we'll have that in an article on Monday, but I don't expect them to have too much of a sweat in the season opener. Robert Morris will hang around for a while, but the Mountaineers just have too much talent.
From @Mountiealum97:
Q: If Brown is kept (which looks to be the case) will we see a new OC as well? DC will be Koonz or someone else but we need a young innovative OC as well.
A: In this situation where Neal returns, he will call the shots offensively. He took the responsibility back when his job was on the line heading into 2023, and that would likely be the same situation heading into 2025. When your future is in question, even the slightest, you don't want someone else controlling what happens. Although adding an offensive play-caller might be the right thing to do, I wouldn't expect it.
From @nothingman2021:
Q: Putting aside HC drama & looking ahead, assuming everyone stays, it seems like we have a solid group at the skill positions, and Marchiol as QB with Trotter leading the D, WVU isn’t in a bad position to compete for Big 12 next couple years. Thoughts?
A: On paper, yes. On the field, however, I'd need to see something to prove that to be the case. This team has yet to show an ounce of what a Big 12 contender looks like in six years under this regime, and until they do, it's hard to project that they'll become one. They have major holes in the secondary, and the defensive line will need revamping with guys set to graduate. Should they be in a position to contend? Yes. Will they be? Unlikely.
From @rosscfh:
Q: What's the reason Brown refers to Greene's injury as "upper body"? Seems fishy, no?
A: College coaches are really careful with giving away too much information on injured guys who aren't ruled out for the season. Because there is no rule in college where you have to submit an official injury report, there's no real need to lay it out there for others to know. If memory serves me correctly, I believe Brown actually called it a head injury (likely concussion) in his postgame press conference following the loss to Kansas State but tried to quickly walk it back to "upper body" injury.
From @AyoB_Lew:
Q: All the talk about NB getting canned has me wondering, who would be the top candidates to replace him? P.s., he's gotta go!
A: I appreciate the question, but I don't have an answer for you right now. If the job opens, I'll get into it immediately. In my opinion, it's a waste of time scanning the coaching market for a job that more than likely won't open this offseason. Plus, it would be a very inaccurate list because it would be a bunch of hypotheticals. We wouldn't know who Wren Baker and Co. would actually target right now. All of these lists that are being put out that claim to have the inside track on a "candidate" is just a bunch of throwing stuff at the wall and hoping it sticks.
From @nothingman2021:
Q: Marchiol needs to start the rest of the year. What are the chances? We have only lost to ranked teams, how many wins before the fans settle down?
A: Initially, I didn't think that would be a possibility because Neal has been very loyal to his players and coaches over the years. With the Jordan Lesley firing and him declining to name Greene the starter if healthy, it changes my thinking. He's acting differently with big-time decisions, which is what should happen when things aren't going well. So yes, I do think there is a chance he will turn to Nicco. As for the second part of your question, I'm not sure there will be much calming down unless they win out and win a bowl game, giving them an identical record to last year. Even then, you're going to have that cluster of fans who still won't be happy.
From @YesseJesse:
Q: Assuming Brown is back next year, what would our defense have to look like in the remaining games to retain Koonz as the full-time DC next year?
A: Koonz is very well thought of within the building, so I don't think it will take some brilliant performances for it to happen. If the defense makes improvements in the final month of the season and he's putting guys in a position to succeed, he'll be the guy moving forward. Players take to his coaching really well, and he's someone they want to exert all energy for. Neal will look at other options, as he should, but there's a good chance Koonz keeps the title.
From @BigTimeEer:
Q: What’s the case against Jimbo? I know his A&M teams fell short at times, but WVU is in the Big 12, not the SEC. Not downing the conference, but there is a difference. Also, if he is willing to coach for less money (reported by Couz earlier this week), that eases the buyout burden.
A: Jimbo continuously fell short of expectations with the best recruiting classes in the country. In his last three seasons at A&M, with several highly-ranked recruits, he went 19-15. He may want to coach again but at West Virginia? Unlikely.
From @BucNEers:
Q: Will firing Jordan Lesley actually make a difference in the secondary?
A: Jeff Koonz can call things differently to help out those in the back end, but there's only so much he can do. WVU swung and missed badly in the transfer portal and in high school recruiting. That's what put them in this position. They've really struggled to find quality talent and depth in that part of the roster, aside from Beanie Bishop.
From @RobertJ10480934:
Q: How much improvement is realistically possible with Jeff Koonz as DC? Jordan Lesley was let go during a bye week, so what can actually be done in such a short time?
A: More than. you think, but at the same time, they're not going to install a whole new defense, obviously. It'll be more about the messaging to players and them taking to that coaching maybe a little better than they did with Lesley. As mentioned above, there are some things that Koonz can do to help out the secondary from a play-calling standpoint.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: In your opinion, will Neal Brown still be the HC next season? What would it take to fire/keep him?
A: Barring some epic collapse in the final month of the season, I do believe he will return. I don't think there is a clear set number of wins he has to reach to keep his job, and the same can be said for the amount of losses that will cost him his job. Well, I guess that's not entirely true. If they lose all four games, he won't be back.
From @TAD_2002:
Q: Can Neal Brown just be fired already?!?
A: A decision won't be made until the end of the season and regardless of where fans are on this, it's the right thing to do. You need every bit of data possible before making a massive decision like that. Let things play out and evaluate the situation in its entirety then.
From @wi_thompson:
Q: With the 4 games remaining and with the same defensive personnel, is Koonz auditioning for the DC or will NB go get an experienced DC at the end of the year?
A: Brown will certainly look at other options, but Koonz will 100% have a chance to keep the DC title beyond this season.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
ESPN's BPI Predicts Every Game on West Virginia's Basketball Schedule
Quick Hits: Depth of rotation, Daunting Schedule, First Game Emotions + More
Can WVU Finish Strong if Nicco Marchiol is QB1? Phil Steele Gives Promising Take
WVU Basketball Releases Gold Rush Date, Full Non-Conference Promo Schedule