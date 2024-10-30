Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 10
It was just an alright week for me last week going 4-3, which brings my season record to 56-31 in Big 12 predictions. It's a condensed slate this week with just five games, but there should be some down to the wire finishes.
Let's jump in.
Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 20
Iowa State survived a scare from UCF prior to their bye week and I feel like at some point they're going to stumble. I highly doubt they run the table, but I don't see that loss coming here. Texas Tech keeps it interesting, but that Cyclone defense will do just enough in the second half to allow for a little late separation and the win.
Kansas State 24, Houston 20
Houston is a tough team to figure out in terms of which games they are going to win. What we do know by now is that their offense is miserable and their defense is just the opposite. The defense will find some success slowing down DJ Giddens and the Wildcats run game which will keep them within reach throughout. K-State gets a late score and survives once again.
UCF 34, Arizona 28
Arizona enters this one with a 3-5 record, having lost four straight. They may have one of the best wide receivers in the country in Tetairoa McMillan, but with Noah Fifita having a disappointing season, and the defense giving up points left and right, I see their slide continuing. Making the cross country trip isn't easy, especially when you're out of the Big 12 Conference title race. UCF made a change at defensive coordinator this week and while it won't look significantly better, they'll have a respectable showing.
Oklahoma State 28, Arizona State 27
Oklahoma State can't go o-for-the Big 12, right? I mean, Mike Gundy is going to find a way to get them on the left side of the ledger at some point, so why not here? Sam Leavitt is expected to return at quarterback for Arizona State which certainly boosts their chances of winning on the road, but I'm going to side with the Cowboys here. They are due and Ollie Gordon II has started to look more like himself these past two weeks rushing for 184 yards and four touchdowns. Pokes win a tight one.
Baylor 33, TCU 26
Baylor looked like a team that was on the brink of mailing it in. They've won two straight to get back to .500 and if you look at their final four games, there's a good chance they could finish the season pretty strong. The biggest reason behind their recent turnaround is that they found something in Sawyer Robertson. He's been one of the best Big 12 quarterbacks that no one has talked about. Bears out-duel the Frogs in a relatively high-scoring affair.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU QB Garrett Greene 'Still Struggling' with Upper Body Injury
Neal Brown Admits WVU Put Trey Lathan in a Bad Position in Arizona Game
Between The Eers: What Lesley's Firing Could Mean
Does Jordan Lesley's Firing Mean Neal Brown is Starting to Feel the Pressure?