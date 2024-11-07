Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 11
After an okay week last week, I'm no 58-34 on the season for Big 12 predictions. Let's see if we can go 6-0 this weekend.
West Virginia at Cincinnati
Iowa State 27, Kansas 23
This is a dangerous game for Iowa State, believe it or not. It's easy to press after losing your first game of the season, and Kansas is a much better football team than their record indicates. Iowa State can't let one game beat them twice and they won't.
Colorado 36, Texas Tech 30
Texas Tech picked up a massive road win last week over Iowa State, proving they are a much better football team than we all expected. They'll compete this week but fall a little short of pulling off yet another upset.
Arizona State 34, UCF 24
With Sam Leavitt at quarterback, Arizona State is 6-1. The Knights snapped their five-game losing skid against a reeling Arizona team, so don't read too much into that blowout 56-12 score. The Sun Devils collect another win and remain in the Big 12 title chase.
TCU 34, Oklahoma State 21
Every week, I keep thinking this is the week Oklahoma State snaps out of it and gets in the win column, only to be continuously proven wrong. At this point, I don't see the Pokes turning things around, and there's a very real chance they go winless in league play. Josh Hoover should be able to sling the ball all over the yard against this defense.
BYU 26, Utah 13
I'm not confident in saying that BYU will run the table, but I don't see them losing this year's edition of the Holy War. Utah doesn't have much going on offense and BYU is just the far superior team. I kept the score somewhat reasonable since it is a rivalry game.
