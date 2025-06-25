Final NBA Mock Draft Projections Are In for WVU Guard Javon Small
Draft day is finally here, and tonight, 30 players will hear their names called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
West Virginia guard Javon Small will almost certainly have to wait until tomorrow (round two) to learn of his NBA destination, but it seems like most NBA draft experts have a pretty good idea as to how long he'll have to wait.
Below are a handful of final mock draft projections for the former Mountaineer star.
Bleacher Report: 46th overall, Orlando Magic
CBS Sports: 49th overall, Cleveland Cavaliers
Draft Digest On SI: 49th overall, Cleveland Cavaliers
ESPN: 47th overall, Milwaukee Bucks
Although he only spent one year in Morgantown, Javon Small should be considered among one of the greats in program history. The type of season he had warrants that type of recognition. He should have been named the Big 12 Conference's Player of the Year, and the fact that he wasn't was just about as big of a snub as the Mountaineers being left out of the dance.
In 32 games, Small averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from three.
The draft will begin tonight on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and will resume tomorrow at the same time and on the same network.
