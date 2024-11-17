Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Morning After Baylor

Final thoughts on West Virginia's loss to the Baylor Bears.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's 2024 season is becoming more disappointing by the week. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall talk about the defense's miserable performance, Neal Brown's status, and much more.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

