BYU Returns Home with one of the Top Defenses and Rushing Offenses in the Country
The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road to take on and undefeated BYU Cougars team looking to go 5-0 for the fourth time in six years.
BYU returns home after nearly a month. The Cougars enjoyed a bye week before capturing road wins at East Carolina and a Big 12 Conference opening win at Colorado.
BYU boasts one of the best ground games in the country, ranking ninth in the NCAA and leading the league rushing for 251.3 yards per game.
The Cougars offensive line has shown some if its depth early in the season. Offensive left guard Weylin Lapuaho returned to the starting lineup after missing the first two games with an injury. Redshirt junior Sonny Makasini filled in for the 2024 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recipient.
Starting right guard Austin Leausa is listed as questionable heading into the matchup against West Virginia. Redshirt junior Kyle Sfarcioc has made one start in four appearances this season. He has 10 career starts overall.
LJ Martin is in his third season leading the Cougars’ rushing attack. The six-foot-two 220-pound junior running back compiled 1,236 his first two seasons and currently averaging 100 yards per game. which ranks second in the conference and 11th in country. Martin also has six receptions for 56 yards.
Quarterback Bear Bachmeier is off to a strong start to his collegiate career. The freshman is averaging 215 total yards per game with 10 total touchdowns. The former four-star Stanford commit hit career-highs 246 passing yards against ECU and 98 yards against Colorado.
Chase Roberts, an All-Big 12 Preseason selection, leads the team in receiving with 16 receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns, and is currently riding a 30-game streak of at least one reception dating back to 2022. The redshirt senior had four catches for 53 yards against the Mountaineers in ’23.
Tight end Carson Ryan is second on the team in receiving yards (192) and touchdowns (2) and averages a team-best 16.0 yards per reception. The senior was nominated for the 2023 Mackey Award preseason watch list in his second year at UCLA. The Orem, Utah, native spent last season at Utah where he had 12 receptions for 113 yards.
Parker Kingston’s 14 receptions and 105 receiving yards ranks third on the team. The redshirt junior is explosive as a punt returner, recording a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown against Kansas State last season. His 83 punt return yards currently ranks second in the Big 12 and is third in average yards punt return at 11.9.
The BYU defense is among the best in the country. The Cougars rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense (4), opponent third down conversion rate (24%), total defense (7) and rushing defense (8), while also ranking 14th in the pass defense.
Jack Kelly has tallied a team-best 19 tackles, including sitting seventh in the country with 6.5 tackles for loss. The redshirt senior linebacker leads the team with four sacks on the season.
Redshirt junior linebacker Isiah Glasker is second on the team in tackles (17) and tackles for loss (5.5). He led the Cougars in tackles for loss in ’24 with 14.5.
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa anchors the three-man front. The six-foot-four 300-pound noseguard was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection with the Utes. He has eight tackles with a sack this season.
Redshirt junior cornerback Evan Johnson leads the team with two interceptions.
Placekicker Will Ferrin was voted to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. The redshirt senior is 9-10 with a long of 56 yards and is a perfect 17-17 on extra points.
