BYU Starting QB Jake Retzlaff is Facing Suspension, Expected to Transfer
One of the Big 12's top contenders, BYU, will have a major void to fill as starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff is expected to leave the program.
According to Kyle Bonagura and Pete Thamel of ESPN, "BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is planning to transfer from the school, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday. He is facing a suspension after admitting to premarital sex, a violation of the school's honor code that surfaced during his response to a civil lawsuit alleging he raped a woman in 2023."
Retzlaff made his first career start against West Virginia two years ago, a game the Mountaineers won in convincing fashion, 37-7. Last season, Retzlaff guided the Cougars to an 11-2 record while throwing for 2,947 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, completing 57.9% of his pass attempts.
So, who steps in for BYU? McCae Hillstead (transferred from Utah State last year) and Treyson Bourget (transferred from Western Michigan last year) would appear to be the favorites, but Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier is also in the mix.
In eight career games, Hillstead has thrown for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Bourget has thrown for 1,314 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions in ten games.
West Virginia is scheduled to travel to Provo to face BYU on October 3rd/4th. The date for the game will be determined at a later date.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
JJ Quinerly Puts on a Show in First Career WNBA Start with Dallas Wings
Ranking the Five Most Important Players for WVU Football in 2025
Who is Returning From the 2024 WVU Football Team? Who Will Have the Biggest Impact?
WVU Football Game-by-Game Predictions with Confidence Ratings