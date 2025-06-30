Ranking the Five Most Important Players for WVU Football in 2025
West Virginia is going to want to win in year one of Rich Rodriguez's return, and I am not sure they'll accept any other result. Let's rank the five most important players this year to make that happen.
5. RB Jahiem White
Jahiem is arguably the team's best player this year, but I have him fifth due to having so much depth behind him. Having a great rushing offense is a must for West Virginia to have success this season, and White is the foundation of it.
4. WR Cam Vaughn
Rich Rodriguez's offense is not known for throwing the ball all over the field, but what it is known for is big plays. West Virginia needed a guy who could take the top off the defense on any given snap, and they got just that with Vaughn. In a recently leaked 40-yard dash list, Vaughn was clocked with a 4.41 time. For WVU to have success, they'll need him to be a deep threat in the play-action passing game.
3. CB Michael Coats
The biggest key to WVU's success this year is how the defense performs. Mountaineer fans have been scarred the last few years with terrible play in the secondary. Coats is projected to be the top corner on the team, and it'll be very important that he finds success. If he can lock down one half of the field, then it will make the jobs of everyone else easier.
2. LB Reid Carrico
The projected captain of Zac Alley's defense will be responsible for keeping everyone on track in a very complicated defense. The Mountaineers will blitz on any down, which means communication will be important. Also, every defense Alley has coached has featured a star middle linebacker. Carrico has a huge role and needs to succeed for WVU to succeed.
1. QB Nicco Marchiol
This one feels obvious because it is. There are so many reads and different variations of plays in this offense, that the quarterback has to be near perfect. Nicco has not been named the starter yet, but he is projected to be. He does not have to fill the stat sheet or even have a big impact, but he is the most important due to being the gas for the engine. Offense can not run if he's not on time with the right read.
