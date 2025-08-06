Quick Hits: Cam Vaughn's Potential, WR Evaluation, Pat White & Noel Devine's Futures as Coaches + More
The West Virginia Mountaineers have just wrapped up practice No. 7 of fall camp. Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media shortly after to recap the morning. Here are some of the notable quotes from today's press conference.
Opening statement
“We were in shorts. You can get a lot done in shorts, but you probably don’t get as good of an evaluation from a physical standpoint. But I thought we did some decent things and got a lot of work in. Tomorrow we’ll be back in pads.”
Expectations for WR Cam Vaughn and the other two Jax State WR transfers, Jarod Bowie and Jordan McCants
“Cam’s an athletic guy. He was a high school quarterback. Had a pretty good year for us last year and still hasn’t come close to reaching his ceiling. One of the fastest guys we’ve got, and he can take hard coaching because we’ve been on him for a couple years. He had a pretty good day today. And I told all three of those guys, the expectations for me or us are a little bit higher because they know the system and how the operation works, so they should take the next step in their development this year.”
How the rest of the wide receiver room looks
“Jaden Bray can run. Justin Smith-Brown can run. Christian Hamilton can run. Logan Ramper’s a big, physical guy. He’s a 215-220-pound guy. Jarel Williams. Preston Fox, I’m glad he came back because he’ll help us both inside and outside, and in the return game. And our slot, this is as good a selection of slots as I’ve had. You look at Rodney Gallagher and ManMan Singleton, Jarod Bowie, and even (true freshman) Armoni Weaver, we got some pretty dynamic slots, I think.”
What he wants to see from the QBs when they go live tomorrow
“Just running the offense and everybody says making a play, but sometimes you’re in there and there’s a busted assignment or the quarterback didn’t do anything wrong, it’s just a bad play call or something, so we factor all that in when looking at them. But just sometimes, when you go live with those guys, maybe they break a tackle, and their ability shows up even more. I’ve learned that in the past.”
If Pat White has a bright future as a coach
“Oh yeah. Pat’s got a little bit of experience. He obviously knows a lot of the system, but it’s been almost 20 years or so, so there’s a lot of stuff in our offense that we weren’t doing back then, and some of the stuff we were doing back then we’re not doing now. So Pat’s still in the process of learning all that, but he’s got a good demeanor about him.”
Thoughts on Noel Devine as a coach
“Same thing with Noel. He’s got a great personality. He’s always excited to be out there. I know he coached a little bit down in Florida and had some speed camps down there, but he’s a natural football coach. I mean, I can see it in recruiting and his personality in talking to guys that we recruited. He’s going to have a great career in coaching, and he’s still learning, but he’s got everything it takes to be a really good one, I think.”
