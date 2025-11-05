Can West Virginia Cover a Near Touchdown Point Spread Against Colorado?
For the first time since a Week 2 matchup against Ohio, West Virginia will enter a football game as a favorite. Can they win and cover the spread this week against Colorado?
My picks for the week, using the numbers from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: West Virginia -6.5
Prediction: Colorado
Now, don't jump on me just yet. Allow me to explain. For starters, I'm not saying Colorado will win the game, just simply that they'll cover the point spread. We'll have our score predictions out tomorrow. But you all know how this works, right? Years of evidence have shown that regardless of coach, defensive scheme, or talent, when WVU's opponent makes a quarterback change, particularly to a youngster, they come in and light it up.
JuJu Lewis is a talented five-star quarterback who threw for over 10,000 yards in three years of high school ball. The kid can sling it around. Does he go off and throw for 300? I don't know about that, but I can see him coming in and playing well.
This is also a test for WVU and how it handles success. Its last win was followed by five straight losses, four of which were of the blowout variety. If they've really turned the corner, they not only beat Colorado but also cover the spread, winning comfortably. I'm in prove it to me mode with this group.
Total: 54.5
Prediction: Over.
Colorado's defense has allowed 52 and 53 points over its last two games, and with West Virginia coming off its best offensive outing of the season, scoring 45, my mind immediately goes to the over.
The Mountaineers did a good job of forcing some turnovers last week against Houston, but still gave up several explosive plays, leading to 35 points being scored. Colorado's offensive line is much better, so I'm not sure they'll have the same level of success in collapsing the pocket and forcing the quarterback into rushed decisions.
