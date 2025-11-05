Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluating Key Performances and Areas of WVU's Opener
West Virginia took down Mount St. Mary's on opening night, 70-54, giving Ross Hodge his first win as the head Mountaineer.
Now, it's time for our first in-season stock report.
Stock up: Jasper Floyd
Floyd is a rock-solid, well-rounded player, and I don't underestimate his offensive capabilities, but I did not see him going off for 25 points on the night and leading West Virginia in scoring. He got out to a hot start, recording the first five for WVU, and if it weren't for him, it could have gotten a little too interesting. And by that, I mean more interesting than it already was.
Stock down: Glass gladiator status
I didn't expect this team to be dominant on the boards, but I definitely didn't see getting crushed in this area by Mount St. Mary's happening either. If this is an indication of how the rest of the season will go, WVU is going to be in some big trouble. Allowing eight offensive rebounds to a team like this is just flat out unacceptable.
Stock up: Defensive buy-in
The one thing that was on point tonight was West Virginia's defense. They made life difficult for The Mount and rarely allowed easy, clean looks. Ball pressure was good, and rotations, for the most part, were solid. Communication has to improve, along with lateral movement from the big guys. The Mountaineers did force 20 turnovers, but only scored 25 points off of those, which is way too low.
Stock down: Treysen Eaglestaff
The North Dakota transfer just never got going in this one and struggled to wiggle free and find space on the floor. The Mount was on him like glue, but there were still some opportunities where he could have self-created and just didn't. A little early to call it a slump, but not a good start between this one and the exhibition.
Stock down: Harlan Obioha
Really thought this would be a big night for Obioha, and instead, he was kept quiet with just five points and two rebounds. Not to be Captain Obvious here, but they're going to need much more from him than what he put on tape tonight, especially against inferior competition.
