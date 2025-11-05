WVU Scoops Up Commitment From Speedy JUCO Wide Receiver Keon Hutchins
Late Wednesday night, Rich Rodriguez received news that West Virginia had picked up a commitment from junior college wide receiver Keon Hutchins (6'2", 170 lbs) from Northwest Mississippi C.C.
Hutchins picked the Mountaineers over Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Liberty, Missouri State, North Texas, Old Dominion, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, UTEP, Washington State, and a handful of others.
In nine games this season, Hutchins has reeled in 25 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns, with a long of 62. His 22.8 yards per catch are among the top leaders in the nation. The biggest trait that pops off the screen for him is his speed. He can make a whole lot of something out of absolutely nothing, turning a handful of would-be negative yardage plays into explosives. In addition to his speed, he has some make-you-miss ability as well in the open field.
For the most part, Hutchins lines up out wide at the X, but could be a better option in the slot for WVU. If he's able to add on some muscle between now and the start of next season, playing the Z would be a good fit.
With Hutchins now on board, West Virginia has four receivers committed in the 2026 recruiting class, as he joins Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, and Charlie Hanafin. WVU is likely done recruiting high school options there, but will almost certainly add a couple of portal guys this winter.
He will have at least two years of eligibility and possibly a third due to his time spent at the junior college level.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
