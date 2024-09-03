College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Albany
This week, we continue our series of simulating West Virginia football games on EA Sports' College Football 25 video game, although it will be a little different from what we did last week and what we will do moving forward. Typically, we would upload the entire simulated gameplay but because Albany is not in the game, it can't be played as an exhibition. To play an FCS opponent, I had to quickly create a dynasty (season mode) and simulate to Week 2 to play FCS East, aka Albany
The Mountaineers cruised to victory with a 45-0 score of the Great Danes.
SCORING BREAKDOWN
(WVU) Garrett Greene 39-yard TD pass to Jaden Bray; 7-0 WVU
(WVU): Michael Hayes 35-yard field goal; 10-0 WVU
(WVU) Jahiem White 40-yard rushing TD; 17-0 WVU
(WVU) CJ Donaldson 9-yard rushing TD; 24-0 WVU
(WVU) Garrett Greene 8-yard TD pass to Hudson Clement; 31-0 WVU
(WVU) DayDay Farmer 50-yard punt return TD; 38-0 WVU
(WVU) CJ Donaldson 3-yard, rushing TD; 45-0 WVU
PASSING
Garrett Greene: 16/27, 277 yards, 2 TD
Nicco Marchiol: 1/1 16 yards
RUSHING
Jahiem White: 7 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD
CJ Donaldson Jr.: 12 carries, 42 yards, 2 TD
Garrett Greene: 7 carries, 17 yards
Jaden Bray 1 carry, 2 yards
RECEIVING
Jaden Bray: 4 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
Hudson Clement: 4 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD
Justin Robinson: 4 receptions, 43 yards
Kole Taylor: 2 receptions, 39 yards
CJ Donaldson Jr.: 3 receptions, 36 yards
2024 simulated results tracker
vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt
vs. Kansas
at Oklahoma State
vs. Iowa State
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
