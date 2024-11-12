Mountaineers Now

College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Baylor

EA Sports gives its prediction for this week's Big 12 matchup featuring the Mountaineers and Bears.

Schuyler Callihan

CFB 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Baylor.mp4
CFB 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Baylor.mp4 /
In this story:

Full highlights of the College Football 25 simulation of West Virginia vs. Baylor can be seen at the top of this page.

Below is a breakdown of the passing, rushing, and receiving totals for individual players along with a breakdown of how the scoring went in case you don't feel like watching the entire game. Through the first eight games of the season, these simulations have a 5-4 record.

Scoring Breakdown

(WVU) Traylon Ray 34-yard touchdown reception (5:07 in 1st QTR); WVU 7-0

(BAY) Richard Reese 1-yard touchdown rush (7:57 in 2nd QTR); 7-7

(WVU) Hudson Clement 16-yard touchdown reception (5:48 in 2nd QTR); WVU 14-7

(BAY) Isaiah Hankins 57-yard field goal (0:00 in 2nd QTR); WVU 14-10

(BAY) Ashtyn Hawkins 3-yard touchdown reception (2:34 in 3rd QTR); BAY 17-14

(WVU) Treylan Davis 28-yard touchdown reception (0:32 in 3rd QTR); WVU 21-17

(WVU) Jahiem White 28-yard touchdown rush (4:47 in 4th QTR); WVU 28-17

(BAY) Michael Trigg 9-yard touchdown reception + 2-point conv. (3:30 in 4th QTR); WVU 28-25

Passing

(BAY) Sawyer Robertson: 26/39 for 277 yards, two touchdowns

(WVU) Garrett Greene: 16/19 for 263 yards, three touchdowns

Rushing

(BAY) Richard Reese: 13 carries for 80 yards, one touchdown

(WVU) Jahiem White: 13 carries for 70 yards, one touchdown

(WVU) Garrett Greene: 3 carries for 23 yards

(BAY) Sawyer Robertson: 4 carries for 18 yards

Receiving

(BAY) Ashtyn Hankins: 11 receptions for 98 yards, one touchdown

(WVU) Traylon Ray: 5 receptions for 122 yards, one touchdown

(BAY) Hal Presley: 5 receptions for 115 yards

(BAY) Michael Trigg: 4 receptions for 42 yards

(WVU) Kole Taylor: 4 receptions for 28 yards

(WVU) Jahiem White: 3 receptions for 58 yards

(WVU) Treylan Davis: 3 receptions for 39 yards, one touchdown

(BAY) Josh Cameron: 3 receptions for 11 yards

(BAY) Richard Reese: 3 receptions for 11 yards

(WVU) Hudson Clement: 1 reception for 16 yards, one touchdown

2024 simulated results tracker

vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State L 17-23 (OT)
at Arizona W 21-20
at Cincinnati L 17-24
vs. Baylor W 28-25
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech

2024 actual results

vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State L 16-28
vs. Kansas State L 18-45
at Arizona W 31-26
at Cincinnati W 31-24
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

What Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda Said About West Virginia

The Explanation Behind Nicco Marchiol's Not-So-Sharp Outing vs. Cincinnati

Updated Look at WVU's Future Non-Conference Schedules Featuring New Opponents

Is Garrett Greene Set to Return? Neal Brown Explains What He Needs to See During the Week

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football