College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Baylor
Full highlights of the College Football 25 simulation of West Virginia vs. Baylor can be seen at the top of this page.
Below is a breakdown of the passing, rushing, and receiving totals for individual players along with a breakdown of how the scoring went in case you don't feel like watching the entire game. Through the first eight games of the season, these simulations have a 5-4 record.
Scoring Breakdown
(WVU) Traylon Ray 34-yard touchdown reception (5:07 in 1st QTR); WVU 7-0
(BAY) Richard Reese 1-yard touchdown rush (7:57 in 2nd QTR); 7-7
(WVU) Hudson Clement 16-yard touchdown reception (5:48 in 2nd QTR); WVU 14-7
(BAY) Isaiah Hankins 57-yard field goal (0:00 in 2nd QTR); WVU 14-10
(BAY) Ashtyn Hawkins 3-yard touchdown reception (2:34 in 3rd QTR); BAY 17-14
(WVU) Treylan Davis 28-yard touchdown reception (0:32 in 3rd QTR); WVU 21-17
(WVU) Jahiem White 28-yard touchdown rush (4:47 in 4th QTR); WVU 28-17
(BAY) Michael Trigg 9-yard touchdown reception + 2-point conv. (3:30 in 4th QTR); WVU 28-25
Passing
(BAY) Sawyer Robertson: 26/39 for 277 yards, two touchdowns
(WVU) Garrett Greene: 16/19 for 263 yards, three touchdowns
Rushing
(BAY) Richard Reese: 13 carries for 80 yards, one touchdown
(WVU) Jahiem White: 13 carries for 70 yards, one touchdown
(WVU) Garrett Greene: 3 carries for 23 yards
(BAY) Sawyer Robertson: 4 carries for 18 yards
Receiving
(BAY) Ashtyn Hankins: 11 receptions for 98 yards, one touchdown
(WVU) Traylon Ray: 5 receptions for 122 yards, one touchdown
(BAY) Hal Presley: 5 receptions for 115 yards
(BAY) Michael Trigg: 4 receptions for 42 yards
(WVU) Kole Taylor: 4 receptions for 28 yards
(WVU) Jahiem White: 3 receptions for 58 yards
(WVU) Treylan Davis: 3 receptions for 39 yards, one touchdown
(BAY) Josh Cameron: 3 receptions for 11 yards
(BAY) Richard Reese: 3 receptions for 11 yards
(WVU) Hudson Clement: 1 reception for 16 yards, one touchdown
2024 simulated results tracker
vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State L 17-23 (OT)
at Arizona W 21-20
at Cincinnati L 17-24
vs. Baylor W 28-25
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
2024 actual results
vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State L 16-28
vs. Kansas State L 18-45
at Arizona W 31-26
at Cincinnati W 31-24
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
