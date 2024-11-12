Is Garrett Greene Set to Return? Neal Brown Explains What He Needs to See During the Week
It's been nearly a month since we last saw Garrett Greene in action for the West Virginia Mountaineers. He exited the Kansas State game at halftime with an upper-body injury and has been out ever since,
Fortunately for the Mountaineers, they have a capable backup at quarterback in Nicco Marchiol and have managed to win both games without Greene available, defeating both Arizona and Cincinnati on the road.
This past weekend, we saw Greene go through warmups and be dressed for the Cincinnati game, indicating that he might have been used in an emergency situation. But this week marks the first time that he actually has a chance to get back on the field, according to head coach Neal Brown.
“Since the Kansas State game, he did a little bit of 7-on-7 work last Wednesday, and that’s really the only work he’s had. You’re talking now it’s three weeks, right? So he did some 7-on-7 work today," he stated. "Tomorrow is going to be the first 11-on-11 work, so I need to see him in 11-on-11 work before we make a decision on whether he’s ready to go. That’s a big layoff.”
As Brown has mentioned in recent weeks, because Greene is a veteran and has played so much football, there isn't necessarily a set number of practices he needs to reach in order to play on Saturday versus Baylor. It will all boil down to how well he looks in practice in the full-on team drills and if he's physically in a good spot.
With the way Marchiol has been able to play for the most part, don't be surprised if Neal Brown continues to roll with the redshirt sophomore while leaving a few packages in the gameplan for his senior qyarterback.
As far as when a decision will be made, well, that may not come until Thursday or Friday. That decision won't go public before kickoff as Brown explained for obvious reasons.
“I think you want them to have to prepare for both. Not that we’re drastically different, but we’re different when one or the other plays. Just the fact that one of them is right-handed and of them is left-handed makes it different. As far as some strengths as to how you’re going to call the game…yeah. So without a doubt. Part of the reason is so that they don’t know. I’m not trying to hide that.”
