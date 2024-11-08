Nicco Marchiol in Line to Start for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown revealed on his coach's show that starting quarterback Garrett Greene is "doubtful" to play in this weekend's game at Cincinnati.
The lefty, Nicco Marchiol, is in line to make his second straight start and has been the Mountaineers' quarterback since the second half of the Kansas State game three weeks ago. In WVU's 31-26 win over Arizona, Marchiol connected on 18-of-22 pass attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think first of all he was really efficient in the game and he didn’t turn it over," Brown said of Marchiol earlier in the week. "What does he need to sustain? He needs to sustain taking care of the football. He needs to sustain being efficient and moving the chains on third downs. Now, what do we need to improve on? We need to hit some big balls. We’ve to take some shots down the field, which he did. He hit the big one to Traylon (Ray). Missed a couple, but we have to continue to grow in that area. There was some decision-making in the run game that we need to clean up.
"qI think for us, it’s about putting him in the best situation possible from a game-planning perspective and how we’re calling it. If we continue to do that, then I believe he’ll play well.”
