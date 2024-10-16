Mountaineers Now

College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Kansas State

Another thrilling finish is predicted by the simulator. Do the Mountaineers come out on top?

Schuyler Callihan

I tell you what, we've had some pretty good luck with this College Football 25 simulator delivering some amazing finishes.

This week's result didn't go West Virginia's way, but it makes for a classic. Kansas State ties the game up at 17 with seconds remaining in regulation with a long, 52-yard field goal. The Mountaineers got the ball first in the overtime period but Garrett Greene threw an interception which was returned 86 yards for the game-winner.

Full gameplay of the simulation can be seen at the top of this page.

Below is a breakdown of the passing, rushing, and receiving totals for individual players along with a breakdown of how the scoring went in case you don't feel like watching the entire game. Through the first six weeks of the season, these simulations have been as about as consistent as the real-life team, entering the week with a 3-3 record.

Scoring Breakdown

(KSU) DJ Giddens 2-yard touchdown run - 0:05 in 1ST QTR; KSU 7-0

(WVU) Michael Hayes II 48-yard field goal - 4:50 in 2ND QTR; KSU 7-3

(WVU) Michael Hayes II 20-yard field goal - 2:20 in 2ND QTR; KSU 7-6

(WVU) Michael Hayes II 35-yard field goal - 0:00 in 2ND QTR; WVU 9-7

(KSU) DJ Giddens 32-yard touchdown run - 3:04 in 3RD QTR; KSU 14-9

(WVU) Treylan Davis 14-yard touchdown catch, Jahiem White 2-point conversion catch - 5:53 in 4TH QTR; WVU 17-14

(KSU) Chris Tennant 52-yard field goal - 0:12 in 4TH QTR; 17-17

(KSU) Tyler Nelome 86-yard pick-six; KSU 23-17

Passing

Avery Johnson (KSU): 12/20 for 143 yards, INT

Garrett Greene (WVU): 17/22 for 132 yards, TD, INT

Rushing

Jahiem White (WVU): 22 carries, 101 yards

DJ Giddens (KSU): 12 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs

Garrett Greene (WVU): 4 carries, 39 yards

Receiving

Jayce Brown (KSU):, 4 receptions, 59 yards

Justin Robinson (WVU): 4 receptions, 41 yards

Keagan Johnson (KSU): 3 receptions, 34 yards

Rodney Gallagher III (WVU): 3 receptions, 18 yards

Garrett Oakley (KSU): 3 receptions, 13 yards

Jahiem White (WVU): 3 receptions, 2 yards

Kole Taylor (WVU): 2 receptions, 16 yards

Preston Fox (WVU): 2 receptions, 14 yards

DJ Giddens (KSU): 1 reception, 26 yards

Jaden Bray (WVU): 1 reception, 16 yards

Treylan Davis (WVU): 1 reception, 14 yards, TD

Dante Cephas (KSU): 1 reception, 11 yards

Hudson Clement (WVU): 1 reception, 11 yards

2024 simulated results tracker

vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State L 17-23 (OT)
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech

2024 actual results

vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State L 16-28
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech

