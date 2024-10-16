College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Kansas State
I tell you what, we've had some pretty good luck with this College Football 25 simulator delivering some amazing finishes.
This week's result didn't go West Virginia's way, but it makes for a classic. Kansas State ties the game up at 17 with seconds remaining in regulation with a long, 52-yard field goal. The Mountaineers got the ball first in the overtime period but Garrett Greene threw an interception which was returned 86 yards for the game-winner.
Full gameplay of the simulation can be seen at the top of this page.
Below is a breakdown of the passing, rushing, and receiving totals for individual players along with a breakdown of how the scoring went in case you don't feel like watching the entire game. Through the first six weeks of the season, these simulations have been as about as consistent as the real-life team, entering the week with a 3-3 record.
Scoring Breakdown
(KSU) DJ Giddens 2-yard touchdown run - 0:05 in 1ST QTR; KSU 7-0
(WVU) Michael Hayes II 48-yard field goal - 4:50 in 2ND QTR; KSU 7-3
(WVU) Michael Hayes II 20-yard field goal - 2:20 in 2ND QTR; KSU 7-6
(WVU) Michael Hayes II 35-yard field goal - 0:00 in 2ND QTR; WVU 9-7
(KSU) DJ Giddens 32-yard touchdown run - 3:04 in 3RD QTR; KSU 14-9
(WVU) Treylan Davis 14-yard touchdown catch, Jahiem White 2-point conversion catch - 5:53 in 4TH QTR; WVU 17-14
(KSU) Chris Tennant 52-yard field goal - 0:12 in 4TH QTR; 17-17
(KSU) Tyler Nelome 86-yard pick-six; KSU 23-17
Passing
Avery Johnson (KSU): 12/20 for 143 yards, INT
Garrett Greene (WVU): 17/22 for 132 yards, TD, INT
Rushing
Jahiem White (WVU): 22 carries, 101 yards
DJ Giddens (KSU): 12 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs
Garrett Greene (WVU): 4 carries, 39 yards
Receiving
Jayce Brown (KSU):, 4 receptions, 59 yards
Justin Robinson (WVU): 4 receptions, 41 yards
Keagan Johnson (KSU): 3 receptions, 34 yards
Rodney Gallagher III (WVU): 3 receptions, 18 yards
Garrett Oakley (KSU): 3 receptions, 13 yards
Jahiem White (WVU): 3 receptions, 2 yards
Kole Taylor (WVU): 2 receptions, 16 yards
Preston Fox (WVU): 2 receptions, 14 yards
DJ Giddens (KSU): 1 reception, 26 yards
Jaden Bray (WVU): 1 reception, 16 yards
Treylan Davis (WVU): 1 reception, 14 yards, TD
Dante Cephas (KSU): 1 reception, 11 yards
Hudson Clement (WVU): 1 reception, 11 yards
2024 simulated results tracker
vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State L 17-23 (OT)
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
2024 actual results
vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State L 16-28
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
