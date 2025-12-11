College Football 26 Adds Two New Uniform Options for West Virginia

It's been several months since the College Football 26 video game was released, but EA Sports does a pretty good job (for the most part) of updating roster and uniform options along the way.

In the most recent update, EA finally included two more of West Virginia's helmet options.

Military appreciation decal

College Football 26

West Virginia has used a variety of U.S.-themed decals in recent years, but this outline of the state filled with the U.S. flag has been the most commonly used one, and the one the Mountaineers rocked this season in the finale against Texas Tech.

Yeah, let's never bring that one up again.

They've used this decal on the white matte helmets before as well, and have also done the Flying WV filled in with the stars and stripes. Last year, WVU honored the West Virginia National Guard on the matte gold helmet, which was in last year's game. The picture shown above is the only military/U.S.-themed helmet option on this year's game.

Original throwback helmet

College Football 26

Before the Mountaineers unveiled the program's first-ever full-fledged throwback uniforms, honoring the 1965 team, they had the white throwback helmet, which featured a blue state with a yellow football placed over top of it and WVU written diagonally within the shape of the ball.

This helmet was not in the rotation this year, but it was added to the game, so perhaps it will make a return in 2026. Instead, WVU used the white helmet with a blue state and a small Flying WV placed in the center. Personally, I'm not a fan of it and would prefer the old throwback helmet with the gold football, as shown above. Both options are now included in the game.

For those who were hoping to see true freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. added, well, you'll be disappointed. Still, for whatever reason, Fox is not included on the WVU roster in the game. I'm not sure if this was just a complete oversight, Fox denied being in the game (I highly doubt it), or EA didn't want to add any new players this late and had to give more money away.

