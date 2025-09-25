College Football 26 Simulation Predicts a Rock Fight Between West Virginia and Utah
Last week, our College Football 26 Simulation predicted a 27-24 final score with Kansas hitting a game-winning field goal as time expired. The game was right in predicting the winner, but was clearly off on how competitive the game would be with the Mountaineers actually losing 41-10.
This week's simulation delivered yet another nail-biter, predicting a second straight heartbreaker for West Virginia. The Mountaineers and Utah Utes were in a rock fight, with a 7-0 score at the half, which is the type of game WVU needs in real life to have a chance to shock the college football world.
Given the uncertainty of Nicco Marchiol's injury, I made sure to have Jaylen Henderson as WVU's quarterback.
Box Score
Utah: 7-0-7-0-7-21
West Virginia: 0-0-3-11-0-14
West Virginia Individual Stats
QB Jaylen Henderson: 16/25 for 240 yards, TD | 13 carries, -9 yards
RB Diore Hubbard: 9 carries for 35 yards | 1 catch for 6 yards
RB Tye Edwards: 1 carry for 1 yard | 1 catch for 4 yards
TE Grayson Barnes: 6 catches for 161 yards
WR Rodney Gallagher: 2 catches for 16 yards
WR Cam Vaughn: 2 catches for 17 yards
WR Preston Fox: 2 catches for 18 yards
TE Jacob Barrick: 2 catches for 18 yards
Utah Individual Stats
QB Devon Dampier: 15/18 for 187 yards, two touchdowns | 8 carries for 6 yards
RB Wayshawn Parker: 13 carries for 43 yards, one touchdown | 3 catches for 14 yards
WR Ryan Davis: 3 catches for 59 yards, one touchdown
TE Dallan Bentley: 4 catches for 52 yards, one touchdown
WR Tobias Merriweather: 2 catches for 19 yards
WR Otto Tia: 2 catches for 22 yards
TE Drew Clemens: 1 catch for 21 yards
CFB 26 Simulated Results Tracker
at Ohio: W 28-23 (Missed)
vs. Pitt W 36-34 (2OT)
at Kansas L 24-27
vs. Utah L 14-21 (OT)
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech
Actual Results
at Ohio: L 10-17
vs. Pitt W 31-24 (OT)
at Kansas L 10-41
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech
