West Virginia Updates Injury Report 24 Hours Before Kickoff vs. BYU
In roughly 24 hours, the West Virginia Mountaineers and the 23rd-ranked BYU Cougars will be teeing ball up in. Provo. Just a few moments ago, both teams revealed the latest injury report.
Thursday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, WR Jaden Bray, WR Oran Singleton, OL Cooper Young, DL Devin Grant, S Julien Horton
QUESTIONABLE: QB Max Brown
PROBABLE: RB Tye Edwards,
BYU
OUT: RB Sione Moa, WR Jojo Phillips, LB Choé Bryant-Strother, CB Jonathan Kabeya
My two cents
OL Austin Leausa, LB Isaiah Glasker, and S Tommy Prassas all appear to be good to go after previously being listed as probable for BYU. For West Virginia, that also appears to be the case for starting right guard Kimo Makane'ole, who was previously tabbed as probable. The Mountaineers may start Makane'ole, but don't be surprised to see Donovan Haslem or Josh Aisosa rotate into the game at some point. Both saw action in last week's loss to Utah and may have done enough to prove they belong in the offensive line rotation.
Makane'ole is the only update for West Virginia. Running back Tye Edwards is still listed as probable, but there shouldn't be any fear that he'll miss his third straight game unless he suffers a setback during pregame warmups. His presence will give WVU a much-needed boost in the ground game, alongside Diore Hubbard, who showed some things last week, and Cyncir Bowers, who is also returning after missing last week due to being in the concussion protocol.
The Mountaineers and Cougars will get the action started at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Lawrence and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rodney Gallagher Listed on the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List
West Virginia Reveals Uniform Combo for Friday Night Game vs. BYU
2026 Edge Commit Carter Kessler Could Become WVU’s Next Disruptive Defender
West Virginia Pushing to Flip Purdue DB Commit After Recent Visit
With Wilkins Likely to Start for WVU, Here’s What Rich Rod Must Do to Help Him
Did WVU's Timeline to Contend Change with Nicco Marchiol's Decision to Leave?