West Virginia QB Khalil Wilkins Makes Decision on Future

Another West Virginia Mountaineer plans to hit the transfer portal next month. Thursday afternoon, redshirt freshman quarterback Khalil Wilkins revealed his decision in a post on X, where he expressed gratitude to everyone at WVU.

“To my West Virginia family —

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to wear the Gold and Blue. My time at WVU has shaped me on and of the field, and I’m truly grateful for every coach, teammate, and fan who supported me along the way, as I did my best to ‘put it on the line.’

“The brotherhood in the locker room is real.

“After a lot of thought and conversations with those close to me, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. This choice comes from a place of gratitude for what this university has given me and excitement for what lies ahead. I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining.

“Go Mountaineers!”

Wilkins took over the reins of the starting quarterback job on a short week, on the road, against a ranked BYU team, and while he didn't throw the ball particularly well, he made a ton of things happen with his feet and was really the only reason the Mountaineers were in that game for as long as they were. Out of the bye week, West Virginia turned to true freshman Scotty Fox Jr., who started each of the remaining games.

Wilkins finished the season with 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns while completing 16-of-36 pass attempts for 185 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Keep an eye on Neal Brown and North Texas.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings.

