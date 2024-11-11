Dana Holgorsen Lands New Power Four Job as Offensive Coordinator
Former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen is back in a full-time coaching role, accepting the offensive coordinator job at Nebraska. The news was first reported by Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
“Bringing in Coach Holgorsen was about helping our offense be better this week against USC. It was about helping our offense be better next year, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule stated. "It’s just about everything moving forward. So many things that we are doing are right and are trending in the right direction. "I tried to fix it. I hadn't been able to fix it, so I called someone I that knew could fix it. I think Dana will fix it."
Holgorsen recently joined the staff at Nebraska as an offensive consultant after spending much of the season in the same role at TCU.
During his eight years as the head coach at WVU, he compiled a 61-41 record and had two 10-win seasons. He was dismissed from his job as the head coach at Houston following a disappointing 4-8 season in the Cougars' first year in the Big 12 Conference. In five seasons there, he went 31-28 and won two of his three bowl games.
