Neal Brown Gives Promising Garrett Greene Update, Talks QB Situation vs. Baylor
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is not ready to reveal his starting quarterback for this Saturday's game against the Baylor Bears.
“Garrett practiced today. We’ll see how he does tomorrow when it’s 11-on-11 stuff, but we’ll see how the week goes on him," Brown said during his Monday press conference. "We’ll get both quarterbacks ready. I’m not really going to say anything. He practiced a little bit last Wednesday, but this was the first he’s really practiced. He’ll practice tomorrow and then we’ll make some decisions as the week goes, but we’re not going to comment on it.”
Senior Garrett Greene dressed in uniform last week for the Cincinnati game but did not play. He's missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury. An update could be revealed during his coaches show on Thursday, or he may keep it close to the vest to keep Baylor guessing.
In two games as West Virginia's starter, Marchiol carries a 2-0 record with wins over Arizona and Cincinnati. He completed 18-of-22 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona and then went 9-of-15 for 156 yards with a touchdown and interception apiece.
Prior to the injury, Greene had a disappointing start to the season throwing the football, completing just 56% of his passes for 1,352 yards and nine touchdowns to eight interceptions.
West Virginia and Baylor will kick things off at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
