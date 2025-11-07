Deion Sanders Calls Rich Rod a 'Coaching Legend' & Is Impressed by WVU QB Scotty Fox
Saturday afternoon, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will be in Morgantown, looking to snap what's been an ugly two-game slide, getting crushed by Utah and Arizona. In those two games, the Buffs have been outscored 105-24.
With things slipping in the wrong direction, Coach Prime is making the switch to freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. This will be the first true freshman vs. true freshman quarterback battle for the Mountaineers this season and with the way Scotty Fox has played the last two weeks, you'd have to believe he and WVU have the edge.
Earlier this week, Sanders was asked about what he saw in West Virginia and the talented young quarterback, who helped the Mountaineers pull off the upset of No. 22 Houston last week.
Thoughts on Rich Rodriguez/WVU
“Tough team. Fighting back. Started out rough, but now they’re playing the type of ball their coach is desiring them to play. Coach Rodriguez is a coaching legend. I respect the heck out of him. He’s back and he’s coaching with a vengeance. Big East, PAC 12, Conference USA Coach of the Year, NAIA Coach of the Year. He is a coaching legend to me, and I love the passion and tenacity… the mental and physical toughness he coaches with.”
Thoughts on Scotty Fox Jr.
“Young freshman quarterback. Solid game. He did some wonderful things a week ago. They shook up college football and the Big 12 with the win last week, and I’m proud of them, but we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Evaluation of Scotty Fox vs. Houston
“He did some good things. Ran the ball, threw the ball. Made some good decisions, key decisions. Some key plays in certain situations that he made. They did some good things for him and with him to stay in his comfort zone.”
West Virginia and Colorado will kick the action off at 12 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO Max.
