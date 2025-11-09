Mountaineers Now

How to watch West Virginia vs. Lehigh: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Getting you set for tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Mountain Hawks.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Treysen Eaglestaff
West Virginia University guard Treysen Eaglestaff / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

Ross Hodge's West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to push their record to 3-0 this afternoon when they play host to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Here's everything you need to know ahead of today's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (2-0) vs. Lehigh (1-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, November 9th, 3 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

G Nasir Whitlock (LU): Through the first two games of the season, Whitlock is averaging 15 points and eight boards per game. In their loss to No. 2 Houston, he scored 18 on 6/10 shooting.

Honor Huff (WVU): There were a few moments in West Virginia's win over Campbell where it looked like Huff was about to get red-hot. A 7/20 start is solid, but it feels like he's about to put up a big number with a lot of it coming from deep.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

West Virginia is currently an 18.5-point favorite, which is a pretty chunky number for a team that has struggled to find a lot of success offensively. The Mountaineers were 19.5-point favorites against Mount St. Mary's and 15.5-point favorites against Campbell and failed to cover each of those games. The over/under is sitting at 140.5 for this one.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Between The Eers: It's Time to Start Buying Stock in WVU QB Scotty Fox Jr.

Sunday Morning Thoughts: The Turnaround at West Virginia Is Starting to Get Real

Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 29, Colorado 22

Stanford Steve Makes Strong Prediction for WVU-Colorado on College GameDay

11 Players Officially Ruled Out for West Virginia’s Matchup With Colorado

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Basketball