How to watch West Virginia vs. Lehigh: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Ross Hodge's West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to push their record to 3-0 this afternoon when they play host to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Here's everything you need to know ahead of today's game.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (2-0) vs. Lehigh (1-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, November 9th, 3 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
G Nasir Whitlock (LU): Through the first two games of the season, Whitlock is averaging 15 points and eight boards per game. In their loss to No. 2 Houston, he scored 18 on 6/10 shooting.
Honor Huff (WVU): There were a few moments in West Virginia's win over Campbell where it looked like Huff was about to get red-hot. A 7/20 start is solid, but it feels like he's about to put up a big number with a lot of it coming from deep.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is currently an 18.5-point favorite, which is a pretty chunky number for a team that has struggled to find a lot of success offensively. The Mountaineers were 19.5-point favorites against Mount St. Mary's and 15.5-point favorites against Campbell and failed to cover each of those games. The over/under is sitting at 140.5 for this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
