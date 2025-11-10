PFF Grades & Snap Counts for Every Mountaineer Who Contributed in the Colorado Win
For the first time this season, the West Virginia Mountaineers played someone on both sides of the ball. Bandit Curits Jones Jr. had three carries, two of which resulted in a touchdown. How many snaps did he take defensively? What about the rest of those who saw action?
Snap counts and PFF grades from this past Saturday's game can be found below.
OFFENSE
QB Scotty Fox Jr. (64.3) - 83
RB Curtis Jones (79.9) - 3
RB Diore Hubbard (64.1) - 54
RB Cyncir Bowers (42.6) - 26
WR Christian Hamilton (66.7) - 16
WR Jeff Weimer (61.4) - 81
WR Cam Vaughn (53.5) - 60
WR Rodney Gallagher III (52.8) - 57
WR Jarod Bowie (52.5) - 15
TE Ryan Ward (74.6) - 21
TE Jacob Barrick (62.8) - 42
TE Grayson Barnes (61.1) - 40
LT Nick Krahe (71.8) - 83
LG Donoan Haslam (68.4) - 83
C Landen Livingston (58.1) - 83
RG Kimo Makane’ole (53.4) - 83
RT Ty’Kieast Crawford (68.3) - 83
DEFENSE
DL Hammond Russell IV (64.1) - 3
DL Nate Gabriel (63.8) - 22
DL Edward Vesterinen (63.0) - 50
DL Corey McIntyre Jr. (61.9) - 13
DL Devin Grant (61.0) - 52
DL Asani Redwood (58.4) - 26
DL Eddie Kelly Jr. (52.6) - 23
BAN MarShon Oxley (67.0) - 14
BAN Curtis Jones Jr. (62.4) - 21
BAN Jimmori Robinson (59.3) - 27
BAN Braden Siders (54.4) - 34
LB Ben Cutter (75.5) - 32
LB John Lewis (72.0) - 15
LB Ben Bogle (70.2) - 31
LB Reid Carrico (56.1) - 45
LB Chase Wilson (53.5) - 42
CB Michael Coats Jr. (79.0) - 60
CB Jason Chambers (65.7) - 64
CB Jordan Scruggs (65.3) - 26
N/S Fred Perry (72.8) - 69
N/S Chris Fileppo (63.8) - 6
S Derek Carter Jr. (89.0) - 28
S Kekoura Tarnue (63.8) - 40
S Nick Taylor (63.0) - 7
S Darrian Lewis (62.4) - 41
S Israel Boyce (59.3) - 34
My two cents:
Ben Cutter and Ben Bogle played arguably their best games of the season, and the grades support that. Veterans Chase Wilson and Reid Carrico haven't been great recently, so having those two step up and make plays is encouraging to see, especially considering they both have eligibility beyond this season.
Offensively, Kimo Makane'ole churned out the lowest grade among the group up front. I'm interested to see if they'll turn back to Walter Young Bear at right guard next week, going to the lineup that found some rhythm in Houston.
